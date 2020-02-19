Race and raise money to support the homeless at Pedal Past Poverty

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kirsten Becker from Partners for Affordable Housing joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their upcoming fundraiser, the Pedal Past Poverty stationary bike race.
The 8th Pedal Past Poverty takes place at the YMCA on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Becker says it is their biggest fundraiser of the year, and they are looking for volunteers to help organize the event. They are also looking for more sponsors as well and donate to their favorite rider.
To learn more visit https://partnersforhousing.org/pedal/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.