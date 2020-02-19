Rural fire departments invited to apply for grain bin rescue training, equipment from Nationwide

DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company recently announced that it has launched its seventh annual Nominate Your Fire Department Contest in recognition of National Grain Bin Safety Week and the company is inviting rural fire departments to apply for grain bin rescue training and equipment.
Nominations will be accepted until April 30.
Since 2014, Nationwide has awarded grain rescue tubes and training to 111 fire departments in 26 states.
The goal with Nationwide’s contest and the campaign is to help prevent injuries and fatalities by promoting safe bin-entry procedures when entry is necessary, such as maintaining quality grain, testing bin atmosphere for toxic gases, wearing proper safety equipment and utilizing a spotter who can help if needed.
Four fire department included in the Nominate Your Fire Department program have already utilized their tubes and training to rescue workers who were trapped in grain bins.
In 2017, the Glenville Fire Department in Glenville, Minnesota, received a call to assist a local farmer who had fallen into a grain silo. Utilizing the grain rescue tube and the training provided to the Glenville Fire Department by Nationwide and National Education Center for Agricultural Safety nearly two years earlier, first responders were able to save the man’s life, even though he had been engulfed up to his face in flowing corn.
According to researchers at Purdue University, 370 grain entrapment cases have been recorded in the last 10 years. In 2018, 30 cases were documented, representing a 30% increase from 2017, with 15 of those resulting in fatalities. Purdue University researchers also estimate than an additional 30% of cases go unreported each year.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue signed a federal proclamation on Friday, Feb. 14, that recognizes Feb. 16 to Feb. 22 as National Grain Bin Safety Week, which has been officially recognized by Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and West Virginia.
For more information about the Nominate Your Fire Department Contest, visit the Grain Bin Safety Week website.
