School in Palo Alto County evacuated after bomb threat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Graettinger School in Palo Alto County, Iowa was evacuated due to an apparent bomb threat.
The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of the threat just before noon Tuesday.
Authorities searched the school and found no sign of explosive devices and the school was turned over to school officials by 3:00 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact authorities.
