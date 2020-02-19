Small grains workshops provide growers with updates and tips on small grain management

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The University of Minnesota Extension is holding small grain workshops across southern Minnesota this month that seeks to educate farmers on how to successfully manage small grains.
Number of acres in south central Minnesota used for small grains is smaller in comparison to other cash crops, but small grains can be a viable part of any operation’s rotation.
“In comparison to corn and beans, it’s few and far between, nonetheless, varieties change in these crops too and so we give growers the latest updates on varieties and which one is the best choice for the growers, management practices, fertility programs, weed control,” said small grains specialist with University of Minnesota Extension, Jochum Wiersma.
Pockets of wheat, barley and historically oats can be found in the area as they come with a less risky market in comparison to new crops.
“Like Kernza, or say hazelnuts, there’s not really established markets, where as, if you have, even today, spring wheat, we do still have a futures market that gives us, in a way, time horizon on where production needs to go,” said Wiersma.
In the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released by the USDA last week, exports of U.S. wheat increased and are projected to have the largest number of exports in three years, where as other major cash crops such as corn that saw a quote “largely offsetting reduction” of exports according to the report.
Research continues at the University of Minnesota on how to successfully manage, grow and profit off of small grains in an effort to give Minnesota growers another outlet for cash flow as corn and soybean prices remain low.
“We’ve been growing a test plot for University of Minnesota approximately 12 years, it consists of winter wheat, winter rye, spring wheat, spring barley, oats plots... basically trying to up our yields in southern Minnesota to make the crop more feasible compared to corn and soybeans,” said grower and research partner with the University of Minnesota, Ron Pomije.
For more information regarding small grains, contact your local extension office.
