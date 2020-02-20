Alan Mackenthun announces candidacy for House District 20A

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — A U.S. Air Force veteran and current small business owner from Norwood, Minnesota, has announced his candidacy to be the next State Representative in House District 20A.
Alan Mackenthun announced Wednesday that he will be campaigning for the seat that is currently filled by Republican Rep. Bob Vogel of Elko New Market.
“I’m running to defend life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and the constitutional republic that our fore-fathers founded as the best system of government ever established,” said Mackenthun. “I believe that if we don’t stand up to protect it, it can be corrupted and there’s no guarantee that it will always remain. I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had and want to make sure my kids and all Americans enjoy these freedoms that our constitution guarantees and have the best opportunities going forward."
Vogel announced on Feb. 4 that he would not be running for reelection in 2020, adding that “the decision not to seek re-election was a difficult one, but I look forward to spending more time with my family.”
“Representative Vogel has served our district with honor and distinction for six years," Mackenthun said. “I respect his service and hope to continue his diligent work for our area."
Mackenthun announced via a news release Wednesday that he would lead a volunteer-driven, grassroots effort, which includes meeting voters in all six cities and 13 townships through an aggressive door-to-door campaign.
More information about Alan Mackenthun and his campaign can be found by visiting his campaign website and Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.