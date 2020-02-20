American Legion National Commander visits Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Legion National Commander is visiting VFW’s across southern Minnesota and Wednesday he spoke with younger veterans in Mankato.
The American Legion's National Commander James "Bill" Oxford is on a nationwide tour to speak with veterans across the country, and he says he's noticed a commonality amongst post-9/11 veterans.
“They feel a civic responsibility and they have been a part of the military. They want to give back, so I think as we American Legion members, and the other veteran service organizations, we need to provide to provide them an avenue to be able to give back and continue to serve,” says Oxford.
Transitioning from active duty into civilian life is a challenge for many vets, but veteran organizations aim to provide crucial support as camo is traded in for dress shirts.
“When you’re in the military you really have a sense of pride and purpose. When you get out you’re starting new jobs and not really getting along with the civilian world and a different language and lifestyle. It’s probably one of the hardest things, but it’s important to have other veterans around to help you out,” says U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jacob Steffes.
Leaving the military means countless possibilities.
Vets either enter the workforce or pursue a degree, and there are resources out there to further assist in the transition - even in school.
“A lot of them are married, have children, are living off-campus and so they had to bring their family with them when they come to (Minnesota State University, Mankato), and we do a very good job incorporating them into the Maverick family and then helping them to get their family set up on the outside,” says Military and Veteran Success Coordinator Tim Adams.
Times are changing, and the way the Legion approaches younger veterans is different than generations who served in the second world war, Korea and Vietnam.
“We are in a different society now - the wants, needs and desires - the society is different now so we’ve just got to be able to accept that change and not push back against it, but embrace it and welcome that change into who the American Legion is,” says Oxford.
Issues facing today's younger veterans include transitioning from military life, service-connected disabilities, difficulty finding adequate, affordable healthcare and suicide.
But the American Legion aims to change with the times and provide support for veterans to assist them in the civilian world.
