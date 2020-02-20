City of Mankato encourages residents to participate in the 2020 census

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kurt Klinder from the City of Mankato joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.
Minnesota could potentially lose a seat in the house of representatives due to a decrease in population, so Klinder says it’s important that everyone is counted.
He also adds that the census will never ask for information like your social security number. It is simply nine questions and those who do not turn in their answers a census taker will visit their home. Information isn’t turned over to other organizations such as ICE.
The U.S. Census Bureau encourages people to complete the questions online, or request a traditional paper form.
