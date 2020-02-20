Feature Film: SILO sparks emotion and pushes for farm safety education, awareness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A dramatic story about the lasting tragedy of a fatal grain bin accident, but the issue is all to real.
On Wednesday, the public got to see a film at South Central College that aims to drive home a message of safety on the farm.
“And I know I’ll live with the rest of my life missing my son, but my mission is to get this not only started in Minnesota, but have this go nationwide,” said panelist and mother of Landon Gran who passed away in a grain bin incident last year, Michele Gran.
Tears were shed and comments from the crowd saying this was long overdue proceeded after the showing of the SILO film, the first feature film about grain entrapment and the devastation that follows.
“It’s hard to imagine the loss. It’s hard to see the loss, but I see the impact in my community to this day, the lives my brother touched and it’s easy to see the need for change,” said James Gran, panelist and brother of Landon Gran.
Landon Gran passed away in a grain bin incident last August after being caught in running equipment and his mother and brother spoke on a panel after the film to share their story and what they're doing to make a change.
“All I’m trying to do is get ideas, if you have an idea you think is something that could possibly work, shout it out, write it down, something,” said Michele Gran.
Michele Gran has ideas of her own she is working on for added safety measures including a bracelet that would act as another outlet to shut off equipment as she recognizes that often times farmers end up working alone although no one should work in or around a grain bin alone.
“If you get into a situation where you are alone, like my son, he would’ve had the chance to push a button that sends a signal to an antenna that shuts off the equipment and another button would call 9-1-1,” said Michele Gran.
Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed this week as Grain Bin Safety Week and local lawmakers, along with Michele Gran, will be testifying a bill on the Senate floor this Thursday that would provide grant money for added safety features for existing equipment.
