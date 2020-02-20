Gislason & Hunter LLP awarded ‘Best in Class Performance for HR Management’

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Gallagher Companies announced Thursday that it awarded Gislason & Hunter LLP with the Best in Class Performance for HR Management award.
The award is part of a national benchmarking survey completed by 2,307 mid-sized employers from across the country.
The rankings are based on the following factors:
- Aligning employee philosophy with your organizational and operational priorities;
- Investing in employee growth and overall well-being to boost job performance and employee engagement; and
- Recognizing the role of strategic health care management in engaging and retaining highly valued employees.
“The firm’s partners are keenly aware that our employees are the key to our past and future success,” said Andrew Tatge, a managing partner and attorney at Gislason & Hunter LLP. “Our top-notch benefits offerings and HR management are key to our ability to attract and retain the best employees, which is evident by the significant number of attorneys and staff who have been with the firm for decades. We are very pleased and grateful that these efforts have been recognized through this award.”
Gislason & Hunter LLP is a law firm that has offices in Mankato, New Ulm and Minneapolis.
