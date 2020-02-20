Iowa Lakes Community College, others earn top Military Friendly designation

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College received a “Top 10 Gold” Military Friendly designation on the 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list.
The list includes over 1,000 participating schools from across America.
The “Top 10 Gold” designation is the highest honor a school can achieve through the Military Friendly program.
Iowa Lakes Community College was rated by survey scores and an institutional assessment that included student retention, graduation rates, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
Other schools in the region that also received the designation include:
- Southwest Minnesota State University;
- University of Minnesota — Carlson MBA Programs;
- Minnesota West Community and Technical College;
- St. Cloud State University; and
- Northwestern College (IA)
Iowa Lakes Community College has received many awards and established several programs that recognize its miliary and veteran-friendly programs.
The 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, but is also available by visiting the Military Friendly program’s website.
