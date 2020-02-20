Landline and Blue Earth Taxi collaborate for simplified travel to the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new partnership aims to simplify travel to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for residents within city limits of Mankato and North Mankato,
Landline and Blue Earth Taxi launched its door-to-door pickup service.
Blue Earth Taxi picks you up at your house and brings you to Landline, located at the Mankato Airport.
From there, the shuttle service takes you to the airport in St. Paul.
“Really, it’s about growing our reach in the area. We realize that the airport is not in the middle of the city, though we do love our location here, we think there’s a lot of benefits to being here. We realize that it comes with a little bit of distance from where most people live,” head of commercial planning at Landline Mohammad Nadeem said. Both companies agreed on a flat fee of $20 for the service, an effort to make the travel option affordable.
When I started this company, I was all about Mankato first and wanting to be apart of Mankato. So, I feel like not only will be putting Mankato first by giving them an affordable way to travel but at the same time I’ll get to meet so many more people in my town," CEO and owner of Blue Earth Taxi Nick Winings said.
Since its soft launch two weeks ago, Landline says the service has worked seamlessly appealing to many corporate customers.
To book the service, call +1 (888)-428-1149 or visit online at https://landline.com/.
