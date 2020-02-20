Mankato Area Public Schools stresses importance of census data for school district

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is reiterating the importance of the census, which uses population data to determine how much federal funding is allocated to schools.
In the past, the school district has used funding to help start various programs, especially to help new families in the Mankato area, according to MAPS Cultural Liason Harbi Hassan.
Hassan said the district would use funding this time around to hire more teachers, provide more educational support for students and families and provide more after school programs.
“We want to make sure that everybody’s counted so we can serve more people that are living in our community here," Hassan said.
Residents should start to receive census forms in the mail starting in March.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.