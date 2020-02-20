Mankato local creates coach bus company for event-goers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jonny Christensen from Kicker Coaches joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about what his business is all about.
Christensen says it started after he and his friends couldn’t find a rental bus for a Vikings game, so he found his own vehicle and then began renting it out to others. Now he owns Kicker Coaches which has multiple vehicles available for those traveling to sports events, parties or weddings.
To learn more visit Kicker Coaches on Facebook or call Christensen at (507) 381-5367
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.