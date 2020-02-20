Maverick seniors set to play final regular season home game in upcoming weekend series against Chargers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey team returns to action this weekend after being off last week.
The Mavericks will host Alabama Huntsville in a 2-game series. On Saturday, MSU will celebrate their seven seniors during their last regular season home tilt.
“A special group, the chemistry I think is real, it’s unique. One because when you have a class of seven like that, that all of them have been integral parts to what we’ve tried to build here over the last four years in their time here. They’ve helped elevate our program, they’ve helped elevate our culture and set what the standard is both on and off the ice and couldn’t be more proud of what they stand for and how they go to work everyday and how they hold each other accountable. I look forward to what they can hopefully accomplish here at the end of their four years," Mike Hastings, MSU head coach, said.
Puck is set to drop for the first game of the weekend, Friday just after 6 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Heath System Event Center.
