“Miracle on Ice” player John Harrington reflects on historical victory

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday, Feb. 22 marks the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Men’s Olympic hockey team defeating the Soviets in a 4-3 final. The game is forever known as the “Miracle on Ice.”
Minnesota State University, Mankato Women’s hockey head coach John Harrington was a member of the “miracle” team, he even tallied an assist on the game-winning goal scored by Mike Eruzione.
Harrington joined KEYC News Now This Morning to reflect on the 1980 Olympic team as well as the game itself ahead of the milestone anniversary.
