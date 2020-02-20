MnDOT has a special tool to remove ice from roadways

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has a special tool to get rid of that stubborn ice compacted on roadways.
MnDOT's ice breaker pokes holes into ice that's about an inch thick, and then a blade underneath the truck scrapes the ice off the roadway.
There’s only one in our district, but MnDOT says it may purchase more in the near future.
“The conditions we’re dealing with today - it’s great for that because we have some thicker compaction that was caused yesterday by the blowing and sticking of the snow. You go across it with the ice breaker one time and watch the ice just break off right behind it and peel off. It’s just neat to be able to see something like that actually take care of situations like that,” says maintenance superintendent Chase Fester.
MnDOT says the ice breaker travels at 15 miles per hour and is followed by a treatment truck, so be on the lookout while driving.
