Rep. Jim Hagedorn reveals his battle with kidney cancer

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) announced Wednesday that he is being treated for cancer.
In a news release from Hagedorn’s Congressional Office, Hagedorn said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.
Hagedorn said the cancer was detected by accident during a routine physical examination.
“Today, one year later, I am happy to say I feel great and continue to perform my job in Congress unimpeded. I have not missed even a single vote due to illness. This disease has not and will not deter me. I will keep fighting cancer and fighting for America and the people of southern Minnesota,” he continued.
The Truman, Minnesota, has been receiving care and immunotherapy at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester since being diagnosed in 2019.
“I am fortunate to be a patient of the Mayo Clinic, the preeminent institution of medicine in the world. My physicians, nurses and technicians are incredibly caring and competent people. I am also grateful for the regimen of immunotherapy, recently approved by the FDA as a treatment for kidney cancer. Guided by the Good Lord’s healing hands, the treatments are helping my body’s immune system identify and kill the cancer cells,” Hagedorn said.
Hagedorn continued to say that although he has been battling cancer, it has not changed his convictions or drive to continue to do his job and represent southern Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’ve been able to do my job, make hundreds of stops across the First District, hold 18 town hall meetings, and make 39 round trips to and from Washington, D.C. to perform my legislative duties. I am a candidate for re-election in 2020,” Hagedorn explained. “Hopefully my situation will help others realize that, in today’s world of medical innovation, it is possible for folks fighting serious illness to live virtually normal lives, continue working their jobs and maintain hope for a bright future."
Dr. Lance C. Pagliaro, an oncology specialist at the Mayo Clinic, said that Hagedorn has responded well to the immunotherapy treatments.
“I am pleased to report that Mr. Hagedorn has responded well to immunotherapy, which has been key to his recovery. He is doing well," Pagliaro stated.
