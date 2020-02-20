Schmeeckle Foundation grants awarded in Martin County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several organizations in Martin County are the beneficiaries of community enhancement grant funding thanks to the Schmeeckle Foundation.
More than $220,000 has been awarded between seven nonprofit organizations within the county, including $150,000 for the Habitat for Humanity of Martin and Faribault Counties.
The Schmeeckle Foundation says the grants “are designed to support projects that are innovative, involve collaboration, and achieve sustainable, measurable results.”
April 30th is the deadline to apply for the next round of grant funding.
