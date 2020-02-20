Sleepy Eye native awarded Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association scholarship

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, resident was awarded the 2019 Minnesota Sheriffs’ Scholarship.
Jennifer Lax was recently awarded the scholarship from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, with an additional 21 recipients from the state also receiving the scholarship.
The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association awards scholarships annually to individuals pursuing a degree to become a Minnesota Peace Officer.
For additional information about the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, visit its website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.