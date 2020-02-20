Triple Play: Episode 12

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Triple Play with Rob, Ally, and Mary: Episode 12.
- Section Boys’ Basketball
- Teams that went to the State Tournament in 2019 and how they performed this season
- Who to Watch:
- Minnesota Valley Luthern and Mankato East have been making waves all season, but what other teams should be on your radar heading into the State Tournament?
- Section Wrestling Tournament (Individual) is scheduled to begin this week
- The trio will take a look at some of the wrestlers to keep an eye on heading into the tournament
- Gymnastics
- Preview of Mankato West and other teams competing at the State Tournament this weekend
- College Hockey
- How does the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team reverse its postseason woes in 2020?
