Triple Play: Episode 12
By Rob Clark, Ally Dudgeon, and Mary Rominger | February 19, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 8:56 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Triple Play with Rob, Ally, and Mary: Episode 12.

  • Section Boys’ Basketball
    • Teams that went to the State Tournament in 2019 and how they performed this season
    • Who to Watch:
      • Minnesota Valley Luthern and Mankato East have been making waves all season, but what other teams should be on your radar heading into the State Tournament?
  • Section Wrestling Tournament (Individual) is scheduled to begin this week
    • The trio will take a look at some of the wrestlers to keep an eye on heading into the tournament
  • Gymnastics
    • Preview of Mankato West and other teams competing at the State Tournament this weekend
  • College Hockey
    • How does the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team reverse its postseason woes in 2020?

