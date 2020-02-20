Waseca, Albert Lea mayors proclaim Saturday Arik Matson Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayors of Albert Lea and Waseca proclaim Saturday, Feb. 22 Arik Matson Day, in honor of the officer who was shot while on duty in January.
The day is meant to honor Officer Matson and signifies his badge number, which is 222. Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr. is encouraging everyone to take a moment at 2:22 P-M to “not only remember Arik but all Law Enforcement personnel.”
Waseca’s police department says an official proclamation will be unveiled Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.