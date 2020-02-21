Belle Plaine graduate to participate in Team USA tryouts

Belle Plaine graduate to participate in Team USA tryouts
Mariena Hayden, who is currently a junior at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, will join 213 other athletes from 94 colleges that will be vying for the opportunity to earn one of 56 spots. (Source: UNLV Athletics)
By Jake Rinehart | February 21, 2020 at 12:14 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 12:14 AM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Belle Plaine High School graduate will be given the opportunity to travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, this week for an opportunity to earn a spot in the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team and U.S. Collegiate National Volleyball Team programs.

Mariena Hayden, who is currently a junior at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, will join 213 other athletes from 94 colleges that will be vying for the opportunity to earn one of 56 spots.

Hayden is one of 67 outside hitters that will be taking part in the tryout.

During her college volleyball career at UNLV, Hayden has earned First Team All-Mountain West Team twice, while also finishing No. 1 overall the last two years in aces per set and finished in the top three in service aces.

The former Tiger finished the most recent NCAA Volleyball season with 384 total kills, including 22 matches of 10 or more kills, while also contributing 302 digs, which also included 17 matches of 10 or more digs.

You can follow Hayden on her journey through Team USA tryouts by following the hashtag #USAtryout. In addition, USA Volleyball will also be streaming Friday and Saturday’s tryout sessions live on the USA Volleyball website.

Women's National Team Tryouts

2020 U.S. Women's National Team Open Tryout Dates: Feb. 21-23 2020 Location: Colorado Springs, Colo. Registration: Opens Nov. 30, 2019 This tryout is open to current college-age athletes and older born in the years 1994-2001* inclusive. Athletes born before 1994 may contact USA Volleyball at indoorhp@usav.org for approval to attend.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.