Cambria brings ‘They Lied. We Know.’ campaign to Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Cambria partners with local schools to educate students about vaping and the targeted advertising companies used to attract children.
The campaign began with a kickoff event at Mankato East High School Wednesday followed by an event at Mankato West Thursday.
Organizers will be at the East vs. West basketball game on Thursday to hand out t-shirts and towels to raise awareness.
Over the next few weeks, there will be kiosks set up at the schools used for peer education.
“There are kids that are vaping that would’ve never smoked cigarettes. I think it’s going to be very powerful for our kids to share with each other that they know they’ve been lied to, that this is dangerous and they shouldn’t be involved,” Mankato West High School Principal Sherri Blasing explained.
“I’m just really excited that we have this project coming to Mankato West. It’s going to be really beneficial to all of our students, and society in general,” Mankato West senior Freya Gordon said.
The initiative has also taken Cambria to St. Peter High School and New Prague High School.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.