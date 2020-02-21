CBD: From Seed to Shelf Pt. IV — How CBD retailers educate customers about product

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — You see the signs everywhere for CBD products.
“I would say a lot of people that are coming in to learn about CBD don’t know much about it,” said Marcie Flygare, a CBD educator. “Or they’ve heard a whole bunch of things online and they don’t know what to believe since it is an unregulated industry."
The CBD Centers in Mankato is available to answer any questions that customers may have about CBD and CBD products.
Although The CBD Centers is a retail outlet, it prioritizes and specializes in educating anyone who walks through their doors.
“When this [The CBD Centers] was first founded, that’s what it was founded on; educating the public,” explained Business Development Officer Jared Day. “If we can’t do that, the product itself is irrelevant.”
Now, with the number of CBD centers growing in the state, the owners of The CBD Centers, a local group of businessmen known as Midwest Farms that have their headquarters in Waseca, Minnesota, have a goal of opening 100 additional centers before January 1, 2021.
“It’s a huge task, but, you know, that is the goal. We’re having a crazy amount of inquiries coming in every day because of the ‘seed to shelf’ atmosphere that you see because it is not very popular. You don’t see that in the industry, one sole enterprise that literally owns from the soil to oil,” Day continued.
The CBD Centers offer testing of any products customers bring to them, so they can test CBD levels.
Experts say that anyone buying CBD should check the ingredients list to make sure that full hemp abstract or CBD oil are the first ingredients in the list. If a product says that the first ingredient is hemp seed oil, or something similar, then it technically isn’t quite CBD.
They also advise wherever you buy your CBD, make sure it is third party tested for authenticity.
