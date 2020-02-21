Former Waseca bar owner sentenced

By Sean Morawczynski | February 21, 2020 at 7:24 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 8:03 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Waseca bar owner is sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

Rachelle Schoknecht is sentenced to three years of supervised probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution after a felony theft conviction for unlawfully taking gambling funds from the Waseca Youth Hockey Organization.

Schnoknecht was also convicted of a misdemeanor for setting fire to her former bar, the Nashville Saloon, a day after the theft charges were levied.

For that conviction, she will concurrently have one year of supervised probation and also has a stayed sentence of 90 days in jail with two days served.

