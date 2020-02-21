Grain Bin Safety Week is represented at the Minnesota State Capitol with grain storage facility safety legislation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Landon’s Law is just one bill in St. Paul looking to improve farm safety.
A bill providing money for grain storage facility safety curriculum is also moving on to the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Finance Committee.
Sen. Rich Draheim is the lead author of the bill that would appropriate $25,000 dollars next year for the University of Minnesota Extension to provide education on grain storage facility safety.
“And both through education and availability, we can make sure we have the simple, but significant safety measures brought forward in our state and help prevent these preventable tragic farm accidents,” said Sen. Torrey Westrom (R) Elbow Lake, MN, who introduced the bill to the committee in Sen. Draheim’s absence.
The bill also encourages the Extension to work with 4-H, FFA and agriculture education programs in schools to make sure current and future farmers receive farm safety education.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.