Honoring those who help the elderly and people with disabilities on National Caregivers Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday, Feb. 22, is National Caregivers Day.
This holiday honors those who care for their loved ones, the elderly or people with disabilities.
It’s a chance to shed light on caregivers who play an important role in communities.
Around two-thirds of caregivers are women; more specifically, over one-third of dementia caregivers are daughters.
Most caregivers live with the person they are helping
About one-quarter of caregivers are “sandwich generation” caregivers, which means that they care not only for an aging parent but also for children under age 18.
To learn more Christine Nessler with Freedom Home Care in Mankato joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about the work that caregivers do, and how people can become a caregiver themselves.
