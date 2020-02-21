Iowa Lakes Community Colleges awards $515,000 in scholarships to students

Iowa Lakes Community Colleges awards $515,000 in scholarships to students
Iowa Lakes Community College announced Thursday that its Last Dollar Scholarship program provided $515,000 to students enrolled in high-employment demand programs for the 2019-20 school year. (Source: Xava Parra/KTIV)
By Jake Rinehart | February 20, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 6:28 PM

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced Thursday that its Last Dollar Scholarship program provided $515,000 to students enrolled in high-employment demand programs for the 2019-20 school year.

The Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship covers any tuition gaps that are not covered by other federal and state grants or scholarships for eligible Iowa residents who are enrolled in a target, high-demand career and technical program at Iowa Lakes Community College.

Call the Financial Aid Office at the Estherville Campus for more information

“The Last Dollar Scholarship has benefited many Iowa residents and helped reduce the cost of college for many students. I recommend that any Iowa resident considering enrolling in one of the eligible programs focus on completing a FAFSA by the July 1st deadline,” said Stephen Pelzer, financial aid director at Iowa Lakes Community College.

The program is available to high school graduates and adults who are seeking to improve their skills.

Call the Financial Aid Office at the Emmetsburg Campus for more information

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have been an Iowa resident for at least five years, enrolling in an eligible field of study and completing a FAFSA on time.

Visit Iowa Lakes Community College’s website for more information, including full details about eligibility. In addition, more information can be obtained by contacting the Financial Aid Office at the Emmetsburg Campus at (712) 852-5267 or the Financial Aid Office at the Estherville Campus at (712) 362-7917.

Last Dollar Scholarship Program

Students who are Iowa Residents and plan to enroll at Iowa Lakes Community College in one of the following programs may be eligible for the Last Dollar Scholarship Program.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.