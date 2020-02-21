Jackson County Central’s Hesebeck scores 1,000th point; makes JCC history

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin County West boys’ basketball team hosted the Jackson County Central Huskies in the final regular season game for both teams on Thursday.
During the game, JCC senior Andrew Hesebeck would become the fifth Husky in Jackson County Central boys’ basketball program history to score his 1,000th career point.
After scoring the bucket to reach the career milestone, Hesebeck was bombarded by teammates wanting to congratulate the Huskies’ senior center.
In the end, Jackson County Central would earn a 76-59 victory against Martin County West.
The Huskies were led in scoring by Rudy Voss, who finished the contest with 27 points, while the player of the evening, Hesebeck, would add an additional 19 points.
With Hesebeck scoring his 1,000th career point on Thursday, the Huskies now have two 1,000-point scorers on the same team for the first time in school history, with the other being Rudy Voss.
