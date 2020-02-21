Landon’s Law passes out of first committee in an effort to improve safety on the farm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A rural St. Peter mother is making sure her voice is heard in St. Paul. Last summer, Michele Gran’s son, Landon, was killed in a grain bin incident and on Thursday she called on state lawmakers to take action to improve safety on the farm.
Also on Thursday, Landon’s Law passed its first hurdle.
A moving testimony by Michele Gran alongside Sen. Nick Frentz, led to a bill with the goal of improving safety on the farm, passing through committee on Thursday.
The legislation, Landon’s Law, seeks to make a change and prevent the preventable.
“I’m a momma', a momma’ on a mission, my mission is change, so another farm family doesn’t have to endure this excruciating loss,” said Michele Gran, mother of Landon Gran and advocate of Landon’s Law.
Talk of Landon’s Law began just weeks after Landon Gran lost his life in a grain bin incident last August and his mother is set on seeing Landon’s Law through to the end.
“Landon is not only a statistic, he is our son, he was a brother, he is a brother, he is a friend, he was a boyfriend, he is missed. This needs to be changed. Safety measures need to be updated,” said Gran.
The bill, Landon's Law, would provide funding for farmers to apply for grants that would cover 75% of the cost to purchase, ship and install grain bin safety equipment.
Sen. Nick Frentz is the lead author of the bill that would provide for items such as automatic shutoffs and safety enhancements to augers.
“We’re calling it Landon’s Law and it provides for not just the memory of Landon, but also a policy we think will be good for the state, a cost share for safety improvements on a voluntary basis for farmers and also provide for education to help try to prevent this from happening to the next family,” said Sen. Nick Frentz.
“I know my son, and I know if this happened to anybody else, he would be right beside me fighting to get things changed, so he wouldn’t have to deal with the loss of someone he loved,” said Grain.
Landon’s Law passed through the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Policy Committee on Thursday and was referred to the Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Policy Finance Committee. Sen. Frentz hopes the bill will be on the Senate floor in early March.
