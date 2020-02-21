Local nurse goes above and beyond to help patients

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — When a St. James couple left the hospital on Tuesday, it took a nurse’s act of kindness to get them on their way home.
It’s a familiar scene this time of year, but when Jerry and Charlotte Knaak of St. James left the hospital on Tuesday after the snowstorm, they found their car buried.
“Oh my, you couldn’t see the car. It was that covered with snow. I looked at the car and my heart just fell,” says Charlotte.
However, their nurse was there before the conditions got worse.
“And she came out there and she took charge of that car and started scraping that ice right off of there. She worked so hard and she actually cleaned the car off for me. That’s why I called her a snow angel,” says Charlotte.
Annie Voges, a registered nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System — Mankato, quickly stepped in even outside the hospital walls.
“They were just a very nice couple and very easy to work with. It just makes me want to do nice things for people. I just feel like I did what any other person would have done. I could tell that she needed some help and I was just in the right place at the right time and willing to help her,” says Voges.
Jerry was in the hospital receiving treatment for some minor health problems.
“I don’t know what we would have done. I tried to tell her I could help you. They had it pretty well scraped off and we sat there awhile. The heater had started and it thawed the windshield off enough so we could see coming home,” says Jerry.
As a healthcare professional, Annie says the needs of the patient come first.
“We’re always looking out for peoples’ welfare and to make sure they’re discharged in safe conditions, but again I just wanted to make sure that their vehicle was in driving conditions so they could see the roads. I wanted to make sure they could get home safe,” says Voges.
With a clear windshield and full hearts, Jerry and Charlotte made it home.
