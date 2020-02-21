Mankato YMCA offering free express classes for Leap Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Stephanie Fischer from the Mankato YMCA joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about the express classes they are offering on Leap Day.
Fischer says that for those who don’t feel like they have time to work out, then an extra day of the year might help!
The Leap Day Super Sampler is a series of 30-min classes, including cycling, dance fitness, and more.
The event is free and open to the public; not exclusive to Mankato YMCA members.
To learn more visit https://mankatoymca.org/
