Minnesota, Blue Earth County prepare for the presidential nomination primary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is switching things up this election season as it prepares to hold a presidential nomination primary instead of a caucus to formally tabulate votes.
The state has typically chosen delegates through caucuses.
The primary will take place on March 3rd, 2020.
The biggest difference that voters are going to experience on election day is that they are going to need to declare a political party in order to receive a ballot, according to Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
While there will still be a precinct caucus on Tuesday, Feb. 25th, the votes counted during the primary are binding.
The caucus will instead serve as an outlet for party platform items and goals.
Voters are encouraged to attend and show support for a candidate, but their official votes will be counted at the primary.
“So the primary is going to take the actual presidential preference or what was the straw pull it was often times called from the caucus," Stalberger said.
Voters can expect some changes.
“So because they’re declaring a major party, they’re also going to get a ballot specific to that party," Stalberger said.
To prepare, Blue Earth County is training their election judges, who help make sure that voters’ rights are protected on election day, to answer any questions voters might have.
Stalberger also said the county is making sure the transition runs smoothly.
“We fortunately still get to use our same election judges. We use the same equipment. We have the same process for tallying results, reporting results, auditing the results," Stalberger said.
According to Kevin Parsneau, a Political Science Professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato, a lot of states are making the change.
“I think in part, it fits with Minnesota’s tradition of trying to get higher turnout," he said.
According to Parsneau, primaries came out of the Progressive Era, between 1890 to 1920.
Parsneau said turnout is typically higher in primaries.
“Because a primary takes a lot less committment, and people who couldn’t necessarily come to a caucus for a couple hours in one particular night are able to show up and cast their ballot in a primary," he said.
Parsneau predicts more states will follow the trend, adding that states started switching over to the primary system in the 1970′s, though the trend started to kick off in the 1990′s and 2000′s.
Same day voter registration is available at polling places.
Voters will need proof of identification and their address.
Visit the Blue Earth County elections page for more information on how to register to vote, where to vote and how to become an election judge.
