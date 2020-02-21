New events from Minnesota DNR; ice fishing shelter removal deadline approaching

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dan Ruiter from the Minnesota DNR joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about upcoming events taking place at local state parks.
An event postponed from last month, a candlelight hike at the Rice Lake State Park east of Owatonna, will be taking place at 9:00 p.m. on Leap Day.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, there will be snowshoeing at Minneopa Park; a challenging hike that begins at 10:00 a.m. Snowshoes are available to rent for $6 and if you own your own you only need pay for a parking permit.
Also a reminder for ice fishers that the ice fishing shelter removal deadline was Thursday night, Feb. 20 for border waters near Iowa. For southern Minnesota or everything south of Duluth and Crookston, the deadline is March 2. This means that ice fishing shelters cannot be left unattended on the ice past that date.
