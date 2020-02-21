Officer Arik Matson continues road to recovery, now able to walk

By Ryan Sjoberg | February 21, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 6:48 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — With the help of physical therapists, Officer Arik Matson was able to walk on Thursday.

Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson was wounded on Jan. 6 while responding to a call where he was shot in the head in Waseca.

Now, according to updates from sister-in-law Nicole that were posted on Matson’s CaringBridge, Matson was able to walk for almost 50 feet on Feb. 13.

She says with the progress Matson has made, physical therapy is getting more intense and will now require longer recovery times as he continues to heal.

In addition to walking, Matson had his tracheotomy removed and his voice is now getting stronger and speech clearer.

In honor of Matson, both the Waseca and Albert Lea mayors proclaimed Feb. 22, or 2/22, as Officer Arik Matson Day, in honor of his badge number, which is 222.

