Police: Minnesota recycling plant fire under control for now

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Police say firefighters battling a stubborn fire that has been burning for days at a metal recycling plant in a small Minnesota community have the blaze under control.
The fire at the Northern Metals plant in Becker has been belching noxious, billowing smoke since it began Tuesday morning.
Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun said Thursday that the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Police say “major progress" has been made and that fire crews report the fire is “under control at this point.” Crews are managing smoldering hot spots in the debris pile.
Authorities say no one has been reported hospitalized because of the fumes and no firefighters have been hurt.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.