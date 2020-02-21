Prep Athlete: Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Madelia sophomore Ja’Sean Glover is shattering program records this season for the boys’ basketball team.
The guard is averaging over 30 points per game this year, making him the KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He’s a great example for the younger players, and he sets a good example for the older guys,” Head Coach Jeff Van Hee said.
Glover’s only a sophomore at Madelia, but coaches knew they had a special talent in the guard since Glover was in seventh grade.
“He’s so fluid, and he’s so smart. He’s got great footwork, he practices that,” Van Hee added.
Earlier this year, Glover set the program record for points scored in a contest, and, also, surpassed the 1,000 point milestone.
Those accolades didn’t come without hard work, both on the court and off it.
“Watching different types of basketball, like NBA, college, developing my game and seeing how far I can go from there,” Glover said.
Emulating different types of basketball players has translated into highlight-reel plays on the floor and garnering the respect from opposing defenses for the sophomore.
Even with the extra attention from defenders, Glover continues to find creative ways to score.
“Sometimes the best way he can help the team on offense is to take over,” Van Hee stated.
Glover takes over games the way he does any other activity; with a smile on his face.
“[I’m] definitely very passionate for the game. I guess I’m just an energy guy. I like to bring a lot of energy to anything I do,” Glover explained.
Even though the sophomore has accomplished scoring his 1,000th point and becoming the program’s all-time’s leading scorer, Glover still has plenty of room to grow.
“For him to be averaging almost 32 points per game this year as a sophomore, I just think that he will make it 35 next year. Will he average 40 a game? It brings back memories, like when I was growing up [with] Joel McDonald averaging 33, 34 points a game, and it’s crazy to think that, but this guy’s doing it,” Van Hee explained.
Glover’s leadership and game-changing ability are why the sophomore is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
