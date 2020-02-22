Erina Prom joins Alan Mackenthun in race for District 20A House bid

“As I have learned more and more about the farming crisis going on all across the state of Minnesota, I have seen the need to advocate for not only the initial passage of the Ag2School credit, but also to expand on this credit,” Prom continued. “As a school board member, I greatly appreciate the partnership and support of our local farmers in my own district and all across Greater Minnesota. Just as we need strong schools, we also need a strong farming economy. When we work together, we are stronger for it. I emphasize ‘Our Children. Our Communities. Our Future.’”