Erina Prom joins Alan Mackenthun in race for District 20A House bid

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — A Le Sueur woman announced her intention to run for the District 20A Minnesota House of Representatives legislative seat Friday.
Erina Prom announced that she will challenge Alan Mackenthun for the seat that will be vacated by Rep. Bob Vogel (R-Elko New Market) following his retirement at the conclusion of the current legislative term.
Prom, who currently serves as the vice-chair of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board, will be seeking the DFL endorsement for the seat.
“I want to wish Mr. Vogel well and thank him for his six years of public service to the district,” Prom said. “Public service is also something I’m committed to and would like to continue to bring attention to the critical issues facing rural school districts, Main Street businesses and the current farm crisis, which has heightened the stress in our communities.”
In a news release that was made public Friday evening, Prom stressed the need for equitable funding of rural school districts and investments into the state’s educational systems, as well as bringing more attention and services to deal with the growing mental health concerns of farmers and families all across rural Minnesota.
“As I have learned more and more about the farming crisis going on all across the state of Minnesota, I have seen the need to advocate for not only the initial passage of the Ag2School credit, but also to expand on this credit,” Prom continued. “As a school board member, I greatly appreciate the partnership and support of our local farmers in my own district and all across Greater Minnesota. Just as we need strong schools, we also need a strong farming economy. When we work together, we are stronger for it. I emphasize ‘Our Children. Our Communities. Our Future.’”
Prom also encouraged all District 20A residents to attend the Feb. 25 precinct caucuses. Residents can find information about their causes and their location by visiting the Minnesota DFL Party’s website.
Anyone who would like further information or is interested in volunteering is asked to contact Erina Prom by email at erinapromformnhouse@gmail.com.
