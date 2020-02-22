Mankato kitchen fire causes $20,000 in damages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Department of Public Safety announced Friday evening that a Mankato kitchen fire is responsible for $20,000 in damages.
Authorities responded to a kitchen fire at 1801 Monks Avenue at approximately 1:28 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities say that smoke detectors alerted a resident about a fire near a dishwasher. The resident proceeded to use a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put out the fire and limit the damage.
Sprinklers that were activated kept the fire under control until firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and undetermined at this time.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.