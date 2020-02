Jim understands the value of hard work. After spending his formative years on his family’s farm, his desire to serve led him to Washington, D.C. where he has been a tireless advocate for his constituents. In just a short time Jim has made his mark by pushing for agriculture and infrastructure priorities, and even passed two pieces of legislation in the House, an impressive feat for a freshman member. What some people may not know, however, is that Jim has done all of this while battling cancer. But thankfully for all of us, Jim has always been a fighter, and he continues to fight for his life and for his community every day. Today, on the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis, I want to thank Jim for his unwavering dedication to the American people, and wish him good health as he continues striving to help move our country forward.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy