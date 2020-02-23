Woman hospitalized after crashing into train in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn- At approximately 4:13 p.m. Saturday, February 22 the New Ulm Police and Fire Department responded to a car vs. train collision at 20th South Street in New Ulm.
The driver of the vehicle was a 48-year old female.
“Information provided by initial responding officers indicated that the cross lights were working and the driver failed to stop for the train that was approaching,” said Corporal Eric Gramentz of the New Ulm Police Department.
The vehicle driver was transported by ambulance to the New Ulm Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.