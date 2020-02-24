Authorities still seeking answers in death of Evelyn Adams

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This past Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of Evelyn Adams’ homicide which occurred in rural Mankato.
76-year-old Evelyn Adams was attacked in her South Bend home on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Authorities say a neighbor initially called 911 that night, reporting one or two suspicious people at Adams’ home and a vehicle leaving the area.
20 minutes later, Adams herself called 9-1-1 to report she’d been physically assaulted. Adams was able to give a statement to authorities the night of the attack. She died in the hospital from her injuries five days later.
One year later, authorities are hoping anyone with information steps forward.
“One thing that we really want to stress here is that concealing information or living with the responsibility for this homicide is a significant and heavy burden to carry on indefinitely. And we have a sincere belief that is eating away at the people that have the information or are responsible for what has happened,” says Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office at 507-304-4863.
