BREAKING: Murder charges filed against mother in toddler’s death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mother of a toddler who was left brain dead and later died as the result of injuries she is suspected to have caused has been charged with murder.
The Blue Earth County Attorney’s office filed additional charges Monday morning against 27-year-old Chelsea Rae Olinger. Olinger faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of malicious punishment of a child.
According to court documents, if convicted the second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
The new charges say on February 21, the county attorney’s office received a copy of the certificate of death from the medical examiner at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The child died at 11:42 PM on February 12. The medical examiner says the child died of complications of multiple blunt force injuries and listed the manner of death as a homicide. A full autopsy report is expected in a few weeks.
According to court documents, Olinger brought the child to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato on the morning of February 10.
Olinger originally told investigators the child had fallen down a flight of stairs, but later said she woke up several times throughout the night to the child crying, said the child's head hit the crib, and that she had covered the crying child's mouth out of frustration while lying in bed.
An emergency procedure was conducted at MCHS Mankato to relieve bleeding on the child’s brain, and the toddler was then transferred to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester where it was discovered the child had no brain activity.
