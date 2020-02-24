Community raises funds for rare diseases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members came together to support families with rare diseases at the 2nd Annual Chillin’ For a Cure event.
Local families organized a chili cook-off, bake sale and vendor fair inside of Loyola Catholic school, raising money and awareness for rare and chronic diseases.
“We are here to talk about all the people that have disorders and need help,” said fundraiser recipient Jude Smith.
Jude Smith is diagnosed with the rare disease, Immune Thrombocytopenia.
Proceeds from the day, went to Smith and four other families in the community affected by a rare disease.
Like Eric Odegard and his 8 year old daughter Emily, who both have Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. A disease that currently has no cure.
“It affects the arteries and veins within the body so we are prone to rupture, aneurysms, dissections, that are spontaneous and can happen at any moment,”said Event Co-coordinator Eric Odegard.
Another recipient was Kathryn Buboltz who has Mowat-Wilson Syndrome, which has the characteristics of epilepsy, speech delay and heart defects.
"There are only 300 individuals world-wide that have the same disease that she has," says Kathryn's mother Emmy Buboltz.
Funds from the day were split among the five sponsored families, who will donate their proceeds to research organizations of their choice.
“This event helps us to spread that word about what’s going on with us as far as our family and theirs as well and raise those funds for research and education because their isn’t that much out their right now,” said Odegard.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.