The Docket: Saint Peter fire hall bill in committee, last week of early voting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A bill that would let Saint Peter voters decide if they want to fund a new fire hall with Local Options Sales Tax is in committee Monday, plus it’s the last week of early voting before the Presidential Nomination Primary.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week.
Saint Peter residents are one step closer to voting on how they want to fund a new fire hall.
Saint Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke told KEYC News Now in January that a new fire hall is going to be built regardless, due to a lack of space in the current one.
The question then is whether it will be funded by property tax or by Local Options Sales Tax.
City Council needs to get the Minnesota State Legislature’s approval to put an item on the November ballot that would levy a half cent sales tax to raise the funds needed.
The bill will get its first hearing Monday.
The price tag for the new fire hall is about $9 million.
“[The current fire hall] doesn’t provide the space that’s necessary for decontamination of firefighters and all of those things that go along with it," Prafke said.
If approved by voters, that sales tax would show up on items such as takeout meals.
For those who haven’t gotten their “I Voted” sticker yet, it’s the last week of early voting before the Presidential Nomination Primary on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The last day to vote early in person is Monday, March 2nd.
Early voting is available to all registered voters for any reason, and voters can do so at their local elections office.
Absentee voting locations are available during normal office hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Saturday before the election and until 5:00 p.m. the Monday before.
Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger is reminding everybody voting by mail that they will have to declare a political party on their mail-in ballot because it is a primary election.
“What we’re seeing on a lot of our returns from those folks is that they’re forgetting to check the box of the party that they’re choosing to vote. That requires us to send them out a replacement ballot," Stalberger said.
Those not registered to vote can do so in person with proof of address.
Minnesota’s caucuses will also be held Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 7:00 p.m.
The caucuses will serve as an outlet for party platform ideas.
Voters are encouraged to attend, but official votes will be counted at the primary.
Caucus locations can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
