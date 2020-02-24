Hundreds pedal to fight homelessness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Energy was high inside the Mankato Family YMCA.
Back for the eighth year, Partners for Affordable Housing held its’ Pedal Past Poverty Event.
“They were very desperate for a fundraiser that would really make a difference in the organization and I kept thinking, we gotta do a stationary bike race!” said event creator, Carol Myers-Bobler.
On Saturday February 22nd, throughout the day, over 300 people pedaled in place, raising money to support the emergency shelters in Mankato and St. Peter.
“That money is really crucial to our ability to contribute to operate and house people in our community that are need," said Partners for Affordable Housing Executive Director, Jen Theneman.
31 teams of ten individuals ranging in ages from six to 90, took turns pedaling at a high intensity rate for 20 minutes straight.
“We have non-profits that are biking, churches, businesses, groups of friends, it’s really a mix of people who ever wants to come can put together a team,” said Theneman.
Duane Olson has pedaled in the fundraiser every year.
“I actually rode twice today,” said Olson.
For Olson, the cause is personal.
“I have a strong connection with homelessness, in fact I have a friend right now who is homeless and dealing with that. So I was on the board for Partners for Affordable Housing for a few years, just because I was so involved with my passion for finding homes for everyone,” said Olson.
Another rider, Vusa Bentley not only pedaled, but planked for a whopping one hour and 45 minutes.
“I was going to go for two but I had just did a 20 minute sprint that was kind of hard on me,” laughed Bentley.
Collectively, the event raised an estimated 78 thousand dollars.
