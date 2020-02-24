Mankato Area Public Schools earns high national rating on student preparation for careers, college

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools’ announced Monday that it has received a high national rating on student preparation for careers and college.
According to MAPS, new data shows that 70% of Mankato seniors who participated in Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) took at least one advanced placement exam, which exceeded the national rate of 39%.
Participation in advancement in placement coursework and exams have a positive impact on a student’s high school grade-point average, college acceptance and retention and scholarship eligibility, according to a research study conducted by College Board.
Ninety-five percent of the most recent AVID graduates in Mankato Area Public Schools met four-year college entrance requirements.
“Mankato Area Public Schools places high value on advanced placement activity because of an outstanding return on investment to students who participate,” Superintendent Paul Peterson said. “This is one more of many offerings and opportunities all students have to begin preparing for career identification and their path while they’re in high school."
