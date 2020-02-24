Mankato high schools come together for Draw the Circle benefit concert

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Claire Baker from Mankato West High School joined KEYC News Now Morning to discuss the upcoming Draw the Circle Benefit Concert, which brings all three high schools together to support homeless youth.
The choirs of Mankato East, Mankato West, Loyola, and Mankato Children’s Chorus are joining forces for a special benefit concert to give back to the community. Free will donation will be collected at the door for Lutheran Social Service’s The Reach.
The event takes place Sunday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.