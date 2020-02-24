Mankato Public Safety seeking public’s help in locating dog

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities at the Mankato Department of Public Safety are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a dog that bit a 13-mont-old child on Monday, Feb. 24.
Officials say the incident occurred between 9 and 11 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Laurinda Lane.
The dog is described as a black Labrador retriever type with an average build. Information is needed about the dog’s vaccinations, according to Mankato Public Safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call (507) 387-8725.
