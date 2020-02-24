Milford Police seeking burglary suspects

MILFORD, Iowa. (KEYC) - Milford, Iowa police aks for the public’s help identifying two people involved in a suspected burglary last summer.
Two people shown in surveillance photos allegedly burglarized The Coffee Shop in Milford. Authorities believe the two also attempted burglary at The Travel Agency and Zen Salon on June 20th of 2019.
They were seen driving a green Pontiac Grand Am and are believed to be from outside of the Iowa Great Lakes area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police. Their phone number is 712-336-2525.
